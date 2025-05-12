CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC battled to a 0-0 draw against the Ottawa Rapid FC Sunday in their inaugural Northern Super League home opener at McMahon Stadium.

Even with the lack of goals, the night is already etched in the collective memories of the players — and their moms, who accompanied them onto the pitch in honour of Mother’s Day.

Wild fullback Grace Stordy looked up in disbelief at a boisterous crowd of 8,556 in the stands.

“There’s only one word to describe it — and that’s surreal,” said the 23-year-old Calgarian who played professionally in Portugal before signing with her hometown women's soccer club.

“My mom calls me Kitten. And so when I was running down the line very early in the game, I heard, 'Go Kitten go.’”

Stordy made a statement with her gritty, determined two-way play against an Ottawa side led by three-time Canadian Olympic medallist Desiree Scott.

“We have a really good group of girls who are able and willing to inspire this next generation,” Stordy said. “We are ready to be role models for those young girls up there and show that it is possible for them to play at a high level here in Canada.”

Ottawa controlled much of the play with 57 per cent possession and 17 shots taken (four of them on target).

Calgary failed to record a targeted shot.

“We're pleased to take away a point,” said Calgary head coach Lydia Bedford. “It's really important to us that when we don't play our best football, we come away with something. So we're proud of that point.

"And I think we probably could have taken all three (points) right there at the end.”

In extra time, Wild forward Christie Gray raced down the left flank and fed Taegan Stewart in front for a glorious opportunity that sailed over the crossbar.

“Taegan took that really hard,” Bedford said. “She’s got a ton of potential, and the fact that she's even getting on the ball in those areas is really important to us.”

Stewart is a Grade 12 student at Calgary’s Bishop Carroll High School.

“Would have been nice if it went in,” Bedford said, wistfully. “It would have been pretty sweet for a 17-year-old Calgarian to win us the game.

“But you know, it's a long, long season, so I'm sure that chance will come again for her.”

Lisa Green flew in from Australia to escort her daughter Ally, a Wild defender, onto the pitch for the match.

When Ally was 5 or 6, she started playing soccer on a boys’ team with oversized shorts that draped over her socks.

“Today is the best Mother's Day ever, I reckon,” Lisa said, wiping tears from her eyes. “As a mom, it's just so rewarding to see — because you know how hard they work to get to this point.

“A lot of them have lived in different countries — played in different places — and they're brave. They're so courageous.”

The Rapid FC (1-1-1) head back to Ottawa for a Thursday clash with Vancouver Rise (2-1-1).

Up next for the Wild FC (1-2-1) is a home date next Sunday against rising star Latifah Abdu and the Montreal Roses FC (3-0-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.