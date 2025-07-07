NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Former England striker Callum Wilson has confirmed his departure from Newcastle after his contract expired at the end of the season.

“It’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon,” the 33-year-old Wilson, who is a free agent, said in a statement.

The striker, who also played in the Premier League for Bournemouth, joined Newcastle in 2020 for 20 million pounds ($27 million) and scored 49 goals in 130 appearances.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say," Wilson said.

Wilson had an injury-disrupted campaign last season, but still made 22 appearances, including coming on a substitute in Newcastle's English League Cup victory against Liverpool, which ended the club's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

“We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights,” he said.

