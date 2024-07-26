Canada advances at CONCACAF U-20 with win over El Salvador

IRAPUATO, Mexico — A goal by forward Mataeo Bunbury in stoppage time pushed Canada to its second win on Friday in the group stage of the 2024 CONCACAF men's under-20 soccer championship in Mexico.

Bunbury's goal in the 93rd minute after checking into the match in the 74th minute lifted the Canadian side over El Salvador 2-1, pushing Canada's record at the international tournament to 2-0-1.

Another forward, Santiago Lopez, scored Canada's first goal in the 21st minute of the match, a lead held by the Canadian side until Francis Castillo tied it for El Salvador in the 77th minute.

The win leaves Canada undefeated in Group B play, with a 2-2 draw against Honduras on July 20, followed by a 1-0 win over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Canada slightly outshot the El Salvadoran side 16-14 and held possession of the ball for 56 per cent of the game but also conceded eight corner kicks to El Salvador while having only five themselves.

The team now awaits other results that will determine its next opponent in the knockout stage, which is set to begin on Tuesday, July 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.