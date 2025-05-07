Olivia Smith is up for some individual hardware after a successful first season in England.

The Canada and Liverpool forward has been shortlisted for both the Women's Super League Player of the Season and the Rising Star award.

A 20-year-old native of Toronto, Smith joined the Reds in the offseason from Sporting. In 19 appearances across all competitions, Smith has seven goals including six in the league.

Liverpool wraps up its campaign on Saturday at home to champions Chelsea.

Internationally, Smith has been capped 16 times by the CanWNT, scoring three goals. She was the recipient of the Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year award in both 2019 and 2024

--

Women's Super League Player of the Season shortlist

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Kiko Seike (Brighton)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Mary Fowler (Manchester City)

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Olivia Smith (Liverpool)

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

Shekeira Martinez (West Ham)

Rising Star shortlist

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Ella Morris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

Kiko Seike (Brighton)

Michelle Agyemang (Brighton/Arsenal)

Olivia Smith (Liverpool)

Shekeira Martinez (West Ham)