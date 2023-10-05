Canada announced its 23-man roster for its Oct. 13 friendly against Japan in Niigata.

The match will be the first under interim manager Mauro Biello, who took charge of the club with John Herdman's departure to Toronto FC.

“I am excited about this roster as there is a good mix of experience and young talent that will allow us to compete against a very good opponent,” Biello said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to bring our group together and build on our cohesion and tactical discipline. Japan will be a great test for us as we prepare for the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final in November.”

The match will be the fourth ever meeting between the two sides with Canada's only win, to go with two losses, coming in the leadup to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall, a 2-1 victory.

The Canada squad features one new callup in London-born Fulham left-back Luc de Fougerolles. The 17-year-old du Fougerolles is eligible to play for Canada through his Quebec-born father.

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau makes his return to the team following his broken leg in the 2022 MLS Cup Final.

CANADA SQUAD TO FACE JAPAN

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Slovan Bratislava), Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF - Moise Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Derek Cornelius (Malmo), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Kamal Miller (Inter Miami), Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Richie Laryea (Vancouver Whitecaps on loan from Nottingham Forest) and Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

MF - Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montreal), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), David "Junior" Hoilett (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ismael Kone (Watford), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Harry Paton (Motherwell) and Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

FW - Charles-Andreas Brym (Sparta Rotterdam), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Mallorca) and Liam Millar (Preston North End)