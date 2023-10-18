Canada announces 26-player roster for Brazil friendlies

Canada manager Bev Priestman announced a 26-player roster for a pair of friendlies against Brazil on Wednesday.

The CanWNT will take on the Selecao in Montreal on Oct. 28 and then in Halifax on Oct. 31.

“With our qualification for Paris 2024 confirmed, we will use our fall window to see and assess more players in the environment,” Priestman said in a statement. “I’m excited to get the group back together, welcome back in some returning injured players, and for us to build on the good work done in the September window. Now everything we do has to have Paris 2024 in mind.”

The lone new face in camp will be Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais of Saint-Hubert, Que.

Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere and Leicester forward Deanna Rose return to the squad after missing out in the last international window through injury.

CANADA ROSTER FOR FRIENDLIES AGAINST BRAZIL

GK - Melissa Dagenais (Miami, NCAA), Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Melbourne City) and Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

DF - Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Sydney Collins (North Carolina Courage), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Jade Rose (Harvard, NCAA), Bianca St-Georges (Chicago Red Stars) and Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF - Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Benfica), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Quinn (OL Reign) and Emma Regan (HB Koge)

FW - Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloe Lacasse (Arsenal), Adriana Leon (Aston Villa), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (Leicester City), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Olivia Smith (Sporting) and Evelyne Viens (Roma)