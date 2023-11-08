Canada announced a 23-man roster for interim manager Mauro Biello's competitive debut for the Concacaf Nations League two-legged quarter-finals with Jamaica.

The two teams will meet in Kingston on Nov. 17 and then at BMO Field in Toronto on Nov. 21 in the return leg.

Your #CANMNT squad for the @CNationsLeague Quarter-Finals! 🔥



A spot in the 2024 Copa América is on the line!



Toronto Ticket Info 🎫: https://t.co/sz2kKY70QZ#CANMNT x @CIBC pic.twitter.com/n029PvjNb8 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 8, 2023

Advancing to the semis also means qualifying for the 2024 Copa America.

Coming back into the Canada squad are Xolos forward Lucas Cavallini and Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan, who both return from injury. New England Revolution midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye gets his first call-up since last spring.

CANADA SQUAD TO FACE JAMAICA

GK - Milan Borjan (Slovan Bratislava), Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF - Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Derek Cornelius (Malmo), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Richie Laryea (Vancouver Whitecaps on loan from Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (Inter Miami) and Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

MF - Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps), Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), Mark-Anthony Kaye (New England Revolution), Ismaël Koné (Watford), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

FW - Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Xolos), Jonathan David (Lille), David "Junior" Hoilett (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cyle Larin (Mallorca) and Liam Millar (Preston North End)