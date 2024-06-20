After a fast-paced first half, Canada and Argentina are scoreless in their tournament-opening match at the 2024 Copa America from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina enjoyed 63 per cent of the possession and had more of the chances, but Canada also had a few good looks at goal during the opening 45 minutes of action.

Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made the save of the first half when he was forced to take on Angel Di Maria on a breakaway when Argentina hit Canada on a counter attack in the 8th minute.

He held his position and turned the shot away, keeping the game scoreless.

Stephen Eustáquio had a headed chance late in the half for Canada, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was able to make the save.

Alphonso Davies created another great chance for Canada in the 30th minute when he charged to Argentina’s byline and passed the ball across the net to Tajon Buchanan.

The 25-year-old was not able to finish the opportunity and get Canada on the board.

Canada held Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to two shots with no shots on target during the opening half of the match.

Canada named an unchanged lineup from their scoreless draw against France in their last pre-tournament warmup.

The defending champions named a lineup that includes eight of the 11 players that started the World Cup final including Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Julian Alvarez in attack.