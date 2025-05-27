Coach Casey Stoney has called in Montreal Roses forward Latifah Abdu to replace injured Kansas City Current striker Nichelle Prince for the upcoming home series against Haiti.

Abdu is the second replacement summoned. Utah Royals winger Bianca St-Georges was earlier summoned to fill in for veteran Chelsea fullback/wingback Ashley Lawrence, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old Abdu, the first signing by Montreal's Northern Super League team, won her first senior cap Dec. 1, 2023, against Australia in Langford, B.C.

The 23-year-old from Montreal previously played in France for Soyaux, Metz, Strasbourg, Dijon FCO and En Avant Guingamp.

Seventh-ranked Canada hosts No. 53 Haiti on Saturday at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg and Tuesday at Stade Saputo in Montreal.

Saturday's game will mark the international swansong of veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, a Winnipeg native.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.