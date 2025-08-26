Canada coach Jesse Marsch has called in Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert for games against Romania and Wales in the September FIFA international window.

Born in New Jersey to a mother from Mississauga, Ont., and father from Jamaica, the 21-year-old Hibbert made his debut for Jamaica in a pair of friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago in March 2024. Because they were friendlies, Hibbert is free to play for Canada.

And since both Canada outings in the September window are also friendlies, his international options remain open.

"We've had good discussions with him," Marsch said last week.

Hibbert, selected in the first round (19th overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Connecticut, recorded his first clean sheet in his third career start for Atlanta on Sunday in a goalless draw with visiting Toronto FC.

After a brief loan spell with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, Hibbert spent the 2024 season in MLS Next Pro play with Atlanta United 2, setting a club single-season record with 89 saves.

Marsch has also called in goalkeepers Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) and Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers), who have shared the starting role in recent months.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men face No. 48 Romania on Sept. 5 in Bucharest and No. 31 Wales on Sept. 9 in Swansea, followed by games against No. 24 Australia on Oct. 10 in Montreal and No. 14 Colombia on Oct. 14 in Harrison, N.J.

Canada's last action was a penalty shootout loss to Guatemala at the Gold Cup quarterfinal June 29 in Minneapolis.

"The Gold Cup did not go the way we planned, and the group is eager to get back to work again," Marsch said in a statement. "Romania and Wales are both formidable opponents, and playing away from home always presents a challenging opportunity.

"These are the kinds of games that will show us where we stand and where we still need to improve with less than a year until the World Cup."

While Canada has never played Romania before, it is 2-1-0 all-time against the Welsh.

Canada won 2-0 and lost 3-0 when the two sides met in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, in May 1986, ahead of Canada's debut trip to the World Cup. The Welsh won 1-0 in Wrexham in May 2004

The Canadian men will be missing several key players.

Captain Alphonso Davies has started jogging but is at least two months away from returning from his anterior cruciate ligament injury. And fullback/wingback Alistair Johnson is expected to be sidelined for three months after injuring his hamstring playing for Scotland's Celtic.

Influential centre back Moise Bombito, who missed the Gold Cup after undergoing wrist surgery, has been dealing with a leg injury.

Marsch says winger Liam Millar, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last October playing for England's Hull City, is expected to rejoin Canada in October. Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe is also unavailable after tearing his Achilles in June while playing for Canada against the Ivory Coast.

Several Canadians arrive in camp after making their mark with new teams.

Forward Jonathan David and midfielder Nathan Saliba have both opened their scoring account with Italy's Juventus and Belgium's Anderlecht, respectively. Winger Tajon Buchanan, who made his loan move to Villarreal CF from Inter Milan permanent last month, scored a hat trick for the Spanish side on the weekend.

Ismael Kone is also in Italy, on loan to newly promoted Sassuolo from France's Marseille.

Defender Luc de Fougerolles (on loan to Belgium's F.C.V. Dender from England's Fulham), midfielder Mathieu Choinière (on loan to Los Angeles FC from Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich) and defender Joel Waterman (traded to the Chicago Fire by CF Montreal) have also switched teams.

The 24-man roster features 12 MLS players, including Vancouver's Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson, Toronto FC's Richie Laryea and midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, on loan at Charlotte FC from CF Montreal.

There is also a return for veteran Junior Hoilett. The 35-year-old forward, who plays in Scotland for Hibernian, has 65 caps for Canada.

Thirteen of the 24 players called in are 25 or younger.

There is no place for veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio, however. The 33-year-old Toronto FC captain has 85 caps.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau, Portland Timbers (MLS); Jayden Hibbert, Atlanta United (MLS); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS)

Defenders: Zorhan Bassong, Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Derek Cornelius, Olympique de Marseille (France); Luc de Fougerolles, F.C.V. Dender E.H. (Belgium), on loan from Fulham (England); Jamie Knight-Lebel, Bristol City (England); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS): Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Charlotte FC, on loan from CF Montreal (MLS); Niko Sigur, Hajduk Split (Croatia); Joel Waterman, Chicago Fire (MLS)

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Tajon Buchanan, Villarreal CF (Spain); Mathieu Choiniere, LAFC (MLS), on loan from Grasshopper Zurich (Switzerland); Stephen Eustáquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Junior Hoilett, Hibernian (Scotland); Ismaël Kone, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio (Italy), on loan from Olympique de Marseille (France); Jayden Nelson, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Nathan Saliba, Anderlecht (Belgium); Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC (MLS).

Forwards: Jonathan David, Juventus (Italy); Promise David, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium); Cyle Larin, RCD Mallorca (Spain); Tani Oluwaseyi, Minnesota United (MLS)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025