Davies to miss CONCACAF Nations League games against Suriname
Canada will be without captain Alphonso Davies for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.
Canada Soccer says the Bayern Munich star has withdrawn as a "precautionary measure due to physical fatigue."
Vancouver Whitecaps fullback Sam Adekugbe has been called into camp.
Th 35th-ranked Canadian men are gathering in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to prepare for a two-game series against No. 136 Suriname. The quarterfinal opens Friday in Paramaribo with the return leg Nov. 19 at Toronto's BMO Field.
Davies, a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, has won 56 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 17 assists.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has played in all 11 Canada games to date this year.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.