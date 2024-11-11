Canada will be without captain Alphonso Davies for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.

Canada Soccer says the Bayern Munich star has withdrawn as a "precautionary measure due to physical fatigue."

Vancouver Whitecaps fullback Sam Adekugbe has been called into camp.

Th 35th-ranked Canadian men are gathering in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to prepare for a two-game series against No. 136 Suriname. The quarterfinal opens Friday in Paramaribo with the return leg Nov. 19 at Toronto's BMO Field.

Davies, a four-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, has won 56 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 17 assists.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has played in all 11 Canada games to date this year.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.