Midfielder Jessie Fleming, recently acquired by the Portland Thorns, and former Chelsea teammates Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence are among 23 players called up by Canada coach Bev Priestman for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

The inaugural women's Gold Cup is scheduled to run Feb. 20 to March 10 in the U.S.

Canada, ranked 10th in the world, has been drawn in Group C with No. 43 Costa Rica, No. 50 Paraguay and either No. 80 Guatemala or No. 104 El Salvador.

The Guatemala-El Salvador matchup is one of three playoff games scheduled for Feb. 17 in Carson, Calif. The other two are No. 51 Haiti versus No. 103 Puerto Rico and No. 87 Guyana versus No. 107 Dominican Republic.

The playoffs will fill the final three spots in the 12-team tournament field.

Canada will play all three group games in Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, opening against Guatemala or El Salvador on Feb. 22 before facing Paraguay on Feb. 25 and Costa Rica on Feb. 28.

Before the CONCACAF competition, Canada will hold a Feb. 12-18 camp in Texas for out-of-season players and to assess new talent and those returning from injury.

Players in season in Europe will join the Canadian team for the tournament.

“We are excited to maximize every opportunity where we can get on the grass and work with players ahead of this key tournament,” Priestman said in a statement. “It’s critical in terms of readiness that we physically prepare the out-of-season group for tournament play, but I’m also excited to connect with individuals on and off the grass in a unique smaller squad setting.”

Veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, who is returning from a long-term leg injury, will attend the pre-camp as will University of Pennsylvania goalkeeper Laurence Gladu and Angel City defender Megan Reid, who holds both American and Canadian citizenship. All three will return to their respective club/universities at the end of camp.

The 23-player tournament roster includes eight players from England's FA Women's Super League, two from Italy and one from each of Australia, France, Portugal and Sweden. There are seven players from the NWSL and two from the NCAA ranks.

Following the Gold Cup round-robin stage, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best third-place finishers move on to the quarterfinals at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Just like the Olympics, the Gold Cup offers great challenges that serve to test us as a team, including adapting to different styles of play, managing quick turnarounds and travels, and managing players in and out of season," Priestman said. "We hope to build on the strong performances from the back end of 2023 as well as move toward where we hope to be by July, both in terms of squad selection and what we look like on the pitch."

Canada has won five of six since a disappointing showing at last summer's FIFA World Cup in Australia that saw it exit after the group stage. Priestman's team, which went 7-5-1 in 2023, has conceded just two goals since the World Cup and recorded three consecutive clean sheets.

The Gold Cup marks the start of the Canadian women's 2024 road to the Paris Olympics this summer. After the W Gold Cup, the Olympic champion Canadians will take part in the SheBelieves Cup in April in the U.S.

The 12-team Olympic soccer competition runs July 24 to Aug. 10.

Canada Pre-Camp Roster (x- denotes players returning to their respective clubs/universities after the pre-camp)

Goalkeepers: x-Laurence Gladu, Kailen Sheriden, Lysianne Proulx.

Defenders: Gabrielle Carle, Sydney Collins, x-Megan Reid; Jade Rose.

Midfielders: Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Quinn, x-Desiree Scott.

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Clarissa Larisey, Nichelle Prince.

Canada's CONCACAF W Gold Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo, Arsenal (England); Lysianne Proulx, Melbourne City (Australia); Kailen Sheridan San Diego Wave (NWSL).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea (England); Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL); Sydney Collins, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England); Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England); Jade Rose, Harvard University (NCAA); Shelina Zadorsky, West Ham (England).

Midfielders: Simi Awujo, USC (NCAA); Jessie Fleming, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Julia Grosso, Juventus (Italy); Quinn, Seattle Reign (NWSL).

Midfielder/Forward: Olivia Smith, Sporting CP (Portugal).

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Seattle Reign (NWSL); Cloé Lacasse, Arsenal (England); Clarissa Larisey, BK Häcken FF (Sweden); Adriana Leon, Aston Villa (England); Nichelle Prince, Kansas City Current (NWSL); Deanne Rose, Leicester City (England); Evelyne Viens, AS Roma (Italy).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024