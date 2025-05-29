Canada coach Casey Stoney will miss Saturday's women's soccer friendly against Haiti in Winnipeg due to a "family-related personal matter."

Canada Soccer says assistant coach Natalie Henderson will take over on the sideline.

Stoney is expected to be back for next Tuesday's rematch with Haiti in Montreal. Canada is ranked seventh in the world while Haiti is No. 53.

The Canadian team has already lost two players in Ashley Lawrence and Nichelle Prince. Lawrence is unavailable for personal reasons while Prince is injured.

The game in Winnipeg marks the international swansong of veteran midfielder Desiree Scott in her hometown.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025