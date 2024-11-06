TORONTO — Canada coach Jesse Marsch has added Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Dwayne De Rosario and Halifax Wanderers coach Patrice Gheisar to his coaching staff ahead of the November international window.

Marsch is currently putting 19 domestic-based players though their paces at a camp in Toronto, ahead of naming a roster for the two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against No 136 Suriname during the Nov. 11-19 FIFA window.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 35th in the world, open the series Nov. 15 in Paramaribo before hosting the return leg Nov. 19 at Toronto's BMO Field.

De Rosario won 81 caps for Canada, scoring 22 goals and adding 13 assists. He added 108 more goals during a storied MLS career that saw him win the MLS Cup four times.

He was named MLS MVP, MLS Cup MVP (twice) and Canadian Player of the year (four times).

Gheisar is coming off his second season at Halifax's helm.

Before joining the Wanderers, Gheisar’s previous coaching roles in the Toronto area saw him work with the likes of current Canadian internationals Alistair Johnston (now with Scotland's Celtic), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United).

“It is terrific to see Jesse and Canada Soccer leaning in to supporting the talented professional coaches developing here in the Canadian Premier League clubs,” Halifax president Derek Martin said in a statement.

Marsch has regularly added guest coaches during his training camps since taking over the Canadian men in May.

York United FC assistant coach Mauro Eustaquio, older brother of Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, joined the staff for the September window. Previous guest coaches included former Canada internationals Paul Stalteri and Martin Nash.

Nash is a former York United head coach while Stalteri served as an assistant coach with both Toronto FC and York.

Canada Soccer said De Rosario and Gheisar will be part of the Toronto pre-camp with another guest coach, yet to be announcing, joining the team for the Suriname games.

Marsch is slated to announce his Suriname roster on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.