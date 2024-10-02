Canada coach Jesse Marsch continues to give youth its due, handing Jamie Knight-Lebel, Santiago Lopez and Kwasi Poku their first senior call-ups for the October international window.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 38th in the world by FIFA, face No. 37 Panama on Oct. 15 at Toronto's BMO Field in their first home outing since their fourth-place finish at Copa America in July.

The Panama game serves as prep for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg, scheduled for Nov. 19 at BMO Field. And while a friendly, it has implications for the CONCACAF rankings, which play a role in the quarterfinal draw.

The Canadians have leapfrogged the United States into second spot behind Mexico in the CONCACAF ratings, which are different from the FIFA rankings. Panama sits fourth.

The Canadian team is holding a camp in Montreal ahead of the Toronto friendly with an open training session planned for Oct. 9 at Saputo Stadium. Players will also be visiting local youth soccer clubs.

"This is the people's team," Marsch said in a virtual availability from Austria. "And we want people to feel like that. We want the public and the community to feel like that. We want them to be able to touch and see and feel their players. And then we hope that this will generate more and more energy for what we want to become in 2026 (at the World Cup)."

Marsch is planning expanded training time in camp, given his team has just the Panama game during the October window. Canada Soccer said it was unable to find another opponent, citing "the global competition schedule."

Seventeen of the 26 players called into the Canada camp are 25 or younger with goalkeeper Max Crepeau (30) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio (32) the elder statesmen of the group.

Knight-Lebel and Lopez are both 19, while Poku is 21. All three are Canadian youth internationals.

There is also a recall for Zorhan Bassong. The 25-year-old defender, who has made 19 MLS appearances for Sporting Kansas City this season, won his two senior Canada caps under John Herdman in January 2020.

Marsch noted there had been interest from Wales in Knight-Lebel, who has a Canadian father and Welsh mother. Born in Montreal, Knight-Lebel was five when family moved to England.

"We felt like this was a good chance to get him into camp and expose him to what we're doing," said Marsch. "And then see how he responds."

The roster also features 18-year-old Fulham defender Luc de Fougerolles, 20-year-old Nathan Saliba and 21-year-old Niko Sigur.

Knight-Lebel, currently on loan from Bristol City to Crew Alexandra in the English fourth tier, and Poku, who joined Belgium's Molenbeek from Forge FC in a Canadian Premier League record transfer in August, have both made four appearances for the national under-20 team, helping Canada reach the knockout stage at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Lopez scored six goals in seven appearances at the U-20 level internationally, finishing the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship as joint-leading scorer.

Marsch debuted uncapped midfielders Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split, Croatia) and Saliba (CF Montreal) and forward Stephen Afrifa (Sporting Kansas City) in the September window when Canada drew No. 17 Mexico 0-0 and beat the 18th-ranked U.S. 2-1 in Arlington, Texas, and Kansas City respectively.

Marsch's camp roster this time features 12 MLS players including Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman from CF Montreal, Sam Adekugbe and Ali Ahmed from the Vancouver Whitecaps and Osorio and Richie Laryea from Toronto FC.

Marsch expects to trim his roster ahead of the Panama game.

The Canadians are 5-2-6 against Panama, with the most recent result a 2-0 win for Canada in 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal play.

Marsch said fullback Alistair Johnston (back) and midfielder Ismael Koné (ankle) are rehabbing injuries. Veteran defender Kamal Miller and midfielder Samuel Piette were not called up this time so as to allow room for young talent.

---

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau, Portland Timbers (MLS); Jonathan Sirois, CF Montreal (MLS); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS).

Defenders: Sam Adekugbe, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Zorhan Bassong, Sporting Kansas City (MLS); Moise Bombito, OGC Nice (France); Derek Cornelius, Olympique Marseille (France); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Luc de Fougerolles, Fulham (England); Jamie Knight-Lebel, Crewe Alexandra, on loan from Bristol City (England); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS); Joel Waterman CF Montreal (MLS).

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Mathieu Choiniere, Grasshopper Zurich (Switzerland); Stephen Eustaquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Nathan Saliba, CF Montreal (MLS); Niko Sigur, Hadjuk Split (Croatia).

Forwards: Theo Bair, AJ Auxerre (France); Jonathan David, Lille (France); Cyle Larin, RCD Mallorca (Spain); Santiago Lopez, UNAM Pumas (Mexico); Liam Millar, Hull City FC (England); Tani Oluwaseyi, Minnesota United (MLS); Kwasi Poku, RWD Molenbeek (Belgium); Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC (MLS).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.