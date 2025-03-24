Canada captain Alphonso Davies may be headed to an MRI after exiting Sunday's 2-1 win over the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game in the 12th minute favouring his knee.

But Canada coach Jesse Marsch is hopeful about the Bayern Munich star fullback's health.

"I think he'll be OK." he said Monday.

"There's talk of him getting an MRI but I do think he was a little bit spooked because it was his knee and it moved in a certain way," Marsch added. "Phonzy was even a morning (fitness) call because he was nursing a little bit of an injury and we weren't sure."

Marsch said if Richie Laryea had been available — the Toronto FC fullback/wingback has been sidelined by a hamstring injury --- he probably would have started Laryea at left back with Niko Sigur a possible late-game replacement.

As it was, Sigur came on for Davies. He slotted into right fullback with Alistair Johnston moving over to fill Davies' position on the left.

Marsch had brought in Zorhan Bassong, a midfielder who can play fullback, as additional left back cover when Laryea was unable to attend camp.

Davies, 24, was making his 58th appearance for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.