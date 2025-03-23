Canada coach Jesse Marsch was sent off early in the second half against the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match on Sunday.

Marsch received a red card for arguing what appeared to be a potential penalty on Jonathan David, a second potential penalty minutes after David appeared to be brought down in the box, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

The sides were even 1-1 at the time. Fittingly, David struck in the 59th minute to put Canada in front 2-1.

Tani Oluwaseyi scored for Canada at the 27th minute, while Patrick Agyemang answered for the United States at the 35th minute to round out the first half.

As TSN's Kristian Jack reports, Marsch will receive a one-game suspension from the next Concacaf match Canada participates in, at the Gold Cup in June.