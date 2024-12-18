Canada coach Jesse Marsch is hitting the road next month for a series of coaching workshops for provincial coaches.

The trip starts Jan. 21 in Halifax for a stop hosted by Soccer Nova Scotia, with coaches from Nova Scotia, the P.E.I. Soccer Association, Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association, and Soccer New Brunswick.

Marsch then heads to Quebec City on Jan. 22 to host coaches from Soccer Quebec before heading to Winnipeg on Jan. 25, Regina on Sept. 26 and Calgary on Jan. 27.

The coaching workshop tour wraps up on Jan. 29 in Vancouver.

Canada Soccer says the aim of the tour is to give local coaches "opportunities to learn, share knowledge and network within the sport.

Marsch will provide "grassroots associations and their coaches with information on his game model with the men’s national team, his philosophies of football, and details on experiences from his career coaching at the top level of the sport in Europe and North America," it added.

“We are eager, as the leadership of Canada Soccer, to share our ideas and unite the coaches in this country," Marsch said in a statement. "This will be a series of interactive video and coaching sessions and we are hopeful to get big attendance and participation.

Marsch will attend the Ivey Sports Leadership Conference in London, Ont., on Jan. 24 and the Ontario Soccer Summit in Niagara on March 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024