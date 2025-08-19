Thanks to star striker Jonathan David's recent move to Juventus, Canada coach Jesse Marsch draws more attention these days when he leaves his Italian home.

"Being here in Italy, the way I describe it is everyone kind of has their local team and then if you don't like your local team or if you don't have one, then your team is Juventus," Marsch said in an interview. "Even here in my little town at the cafe, I get a lot of questions. I didn't even know half of them knew I was a football coach.

"As soon as I show up for a coffee or some dinner, they're like 'Tell us about Jonathan David?' But he won't disappoint. He's going to do great."

The two exchanged texts after David, who joined the Italian giant last month on a five-year deal from France's Lille, opened his scoring account with a spectacular acrobatic volley.

David is one several Canadian players finding their feet with a new team, with perhaps more moves to come before the summer transfer window closes.

"The fact that a lot of them have hit the ground running (with their new teams) is a very positive thing for us," said Marsch.

Ismael Kone is also in Italy, on loan to newly promoted Sassuolo from France's Marseille, while fellow midfielder Nathan Saliba has opened his account with Belgium's Anderlecht.

Marsch believes the move to Italy will help Kone.

"He'll play. And I think because they're a lower team, every game is going to be a fight. They're going to have to be very defensively disciplined, not let games get too wide open. And that's perfect for Ismael and his overall development.

"And then Ismael can be a little bit of a difference-maker on the team with the kinds of plays he can make on the ball and the kind of creativity he cam play with. If he can get the balance of those two aspects of his game right, I think he can help that team be successful and he can be a really good player here in Serie A."

Defender Luc de Fougerolles (on loan to Belgium's F.C.V. Dender from England's Fulham) and midfielder Mathieu Choinière (on loan to Los Angeles FC from Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich) have also switched teams.

With playing time at Spain's Mallorca seemingly drying up, forward Cyle Larin may be changing clubs. And Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwayesi has been linked to Spain's Villarreal.

Midfielders Stephen Eustaquio (currently with Portugal's FC Porto) and Niko Sigur (Croatia's Hajduk Split) and defender Derek Cornelius (Marseille) could also make moves, Marsch said.

The 28th-ranked Canadian men return to action next month with games against No. 48 Romania on Sept. 5 in Bucharest and No. 31 Wales on Sept. 9 in Swansea followed by games against No. 24 Australia on Oct. 10 in Montreal and No. 14 Colombia on Oct. 14 in Harrison, N.J.

Marsch says his objectives for those windows include continuing "to solidify who our best group is and improve the on-field leadership and vocal communication."

He expects defender Moise Bombito to play a big part in that within the team's leadership group.

Canada's last action came in a penalty shootout loss to Guatemala at the Gold Cup quarterfinal June 29 in Minneapolis.

"Obviously we were disappointed in the Gold Cup," said Marsch, adding he could have done a better job in rotating his strikers and defensive midfielder role at the tournament.

But he said the team did make progress at the CONCACAF championship by broadening the player pool.

"We gave four, five, six new players a real understanding of what it would take to be on this team and what it could look like next summer," he said. "And for sure that will be a major benefit for us, I have no doubt."

On the injury front, captain Alphonso Davies has started jogging but is at least two months away from returning from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Marsch says winger Liam Millar, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last October, is expected to rejoin Canada in October. Millar plays in England for Hull City.

The Canada coach says he also expects to call in 21-year-old Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert pending international clearance from FIFA. Born in New Jersey, Hibbert has already won two caps for Jamaica but is eligible to Canada via his mother, who was born in Mississauga, Ont.

"We've had good discussions with him," said Marsch.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.