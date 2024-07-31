Canada and Colombia are scoreless at the half of Canada's must-win Group A finale from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite wins in their first two matches over New Zealand and hosts France, Canada sits on zero points following a six-point deduction as punishment in the wake of the drone spying scandal.

Canada made a number of changes to the starting XI from the 2-1 win over France on Sunday with Julia Grosso, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon and Cloé Lacasse coming in for Quinn, Gabby Carle, Nichelle Prince and Simi Awujo.

Knowing that it was a must-win, Canada started on the front foot, dominating possession, but with little to show for it.

In the 15th, Jordyn Huitema did well to shake off Daniela Arias at the edge of the box to cross in a ball to Leon almost at the penalty spot, but the Aston Villa forward slipped as she attempted to volley and sent it well wide. Minutes later, Ashley Lawrence sent in a fine cross to the front of goal with Huitema crashing into Katherine Tapia as she hauled it in.

Canada should have been ahead in the 20th. After Grosso was fouled just outside the area, Jessie Fleming's free kick to the far post was met by a Huitema header, but it went wide. Huitema should have done better with the space that she had.

Colombia made their first real move forward in the 27th that culminated in a battle in the area between Linda Caicedo and Jade Rose that ended when the Harvard defender did well to muscle her off of the ball and clear the danger.

In the 37th, Caicedo was trouble again. The 19-year-old Real Madrid star ran at the Canada goal with pace. Using Beckie as a screen, her shot was a poor one and went straight into the arms of Kailen Sheridan.

Both teams seemed to struggle at times with the pitch, with players on both sides falling on what appeared to be slick turf.

Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan both picked up bookings in the first two matches and would be suspended for the quarter-finals should either receive a card in the second half.

Sitting on three points, Colombia needs only a draw to advance to the knockouts.