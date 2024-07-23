Canada defeats Dominican Republic at CONCACAF men's U-20 championship

IRAPUATO, Mexico — Tavio Ciccarelli scored in the 86th minute to lift Canada over the Dominican Republic 1-0 on Tuesday at the 2024 CONCACAF men's under-20 soccer championship.

Ciccarelli entered as a substitute in the 69th minute before deflecting a Santiago Lopez cross into the back of the net to break the deadlock at Sergio Leon Chavez Stadium.

The 17-year-old Ciccarelli of Winnipeg joined the Canadian Premier League's Halifax Wanderers in May after playing his youth career in England with Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Canada drew its Group B opener against Honduras 2-2. The U-20 Canadian men wrap up group play Friday against El Salvador with a chance to reach the knockout stage.

The Dominican Republic outshot Canada 12-10 (7-7 on target), while Canada held 52 per cent of possession.

Canada edged the Dominican Republic 6-5 on corner kicks. Canada also had two yellow cards to one for the Dominicans as Myles Morgan and Christian Greco-Taylor were cautioned.

The top four teams at the championship qualify for the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile.

