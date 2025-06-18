Jade Rose has gone pro.

The Markham, Ont.-born defender has joined Manchester City. It's the first professional contract for the 22-year-old Harvard product.

"Jade is a talented young player we've been monitoring for a while now and we're delighted to bring her in," City director of football Therese Sjogran said in a statement. "She arrives here with an incredible amount of experience under her belt for club and country, and she will certainly have the opportunity to showcase her skills here at City."

Rose has been capped 30 times by Canada since her senior debut in 2021. She was named to Canada's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad, but was forced to withdraw due to injury. She scored her first international goal in a friendly against Argentina on Apr. 5.

"I'm just super excited to get started," Rose said. "I'm ready to win the Champions Leagues, to win every trophy that's out there. I think the sky is the limit for this team and I can't wait to grow and get at it."

Rose becomes the ninth active CanWNT player in the Women's Super League, joining Aston Villa goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, Chelsea duo Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, Leicester City's Deanne Rose (no relation), Olivia Smith of Liverpool, Jayde Riviere and Simi Awujo of Manchester United and West Ham's Shelina Zadorsky.