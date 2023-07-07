Jade Rose's first trip to a FIFA Women's World Cup won't come this month.

Canada Soccer announced on Friday that the 20-year-old Harvard defender has departed training camp with an undisclosed injury and is unavailable for selection for this month's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada's full roster will be announced on Sunday.

A native of Markham, Ont., Rose made her senior debut in February of 2021 after representing Canada at a number of youth levels. In 2020 and 2021, Rose was named Canada's Youth International Female Player of the Year, becoming the first person to claim the honour twice.

Rose has been capped eight times by the senior side.

Canada's first World Cup action comes on July 20 when they face off with Nigeria in Group B action. Ireland and hosts Australia complete the rest of the group.