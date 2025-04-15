Kadeisha Buchanan is extending her stay in London.

Chelsea announced Tuesday the Canada defender has signed a contract extension through 2027.

"We are delighted Kadeisha has extended her deal with the club," Chelsea head of women's football Paul Green said in a statement. "Kadeisha was showing some of the best form of her Chelsea career prior to her injury this season and we look forwarding to seeing her return to action next season."

Buchanan, 29, has been out of action since November with a torn ACL that ended her season after five league matches.

"The club has turned into family, and I feel settled in the country and the league, as well," Buchanan said in a statement. "I can’t wait to get back out there with the team to achieve what we aim to accomplish every single season and more."

Born in Toronto and raised in Brampton, Ont., Buchanan initially joined Chelsea on a three-year deal in July of 2022 from Lyon, with whom she won five Division 1 Feminine titles, five Champions League titles and three Coupes de France

In her three seasons at Kingsmeadow, Buchanan has made 54 appearances across all competitions and has won two Women's Super League titles and an FA Cup.

Internationally, Buchanan has been capped 154 times since her senior debut in 2013. Only five players have made more appearances in a Canada shirt.

Buchanan has appeared at three World Cups and three Olympic games, winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.