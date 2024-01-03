CanWNT's Zadorsky joins West Ham on loan
Shelina Zadorsky - Getty Images
Published
Shelina Zadorsky is crossing London.
The 31-year-old Canada centre-back is joining West Ham on loan for the remainder of the Women's Super League season, Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday.
The London, Ont. native has made two appearances for Spurs this season, her fourth at the club. In her four seasons since a move from the Orlando Pride, Zadorsky has made 72 appearances across all competitions.
Zadorsky joins United States midfielder Kirstie Mewis as the latest additions to the Hammers roster.
Internationally, the Michigan product has been capped 95 times by Canada and was a member of the team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.