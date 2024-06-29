Canada draws with Chile, advances to knockout stage at Copa America

Canada played to a 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile, but a draw was enough to book their ticket into the knockout round at Copa America.

Gabriel Suazo was sent off in the 27th minute for Chile, after he was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Tani Oluwaseyi seemed to find the winner for Canada in the 91st minute, as he drilled a Tajon Buchanan pass into the back of the net, but the side judge raised the flag to signal offside.

Jacob Schaffelburg, who made his first start for the Canadian national team in his career, was subbed off for Liam Millar in the 65th minute. Millar was shown a yellow card less than a minute after entering the game for an aggressive challenge.

Suazo earned his second yellow on a challenge just outside the Chilean crease to take a red card in the 27th minute, putting Chile down to 10 men for the contest. He was shown his first yellow in the 12th minute after taking down Richie Laryea.

Moise Bombito earned the first yellow of the match for Canada on an aggressive challenge in the seventh minute - he connected with an elbow to the face of a Chilean defender while Canada set up for a corner kick try, leading Chile to aggressively lobby for a red card.

Canada advances to the knockout stage in their first-ever run at the Copa America.

