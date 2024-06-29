Gabriel Suazo was sent off with a red card in the 27th minute, Canada attempted six corner kicks, but neither team broke through for a goal in the opening 45 minutes of their Group A battle at Copa America.

Canada held the advantage in scoring chances and possession after Suazo was sent off, but they could not figure out Gabriel Arias.

A counterattack in the 37th minute ended with Chile's goalkeeper and Jonathan David crashing into one another at the edge of the penalty area as the ball bounced out of the field. Canada argued for a penalty kick, but the play was ruled incidental and ended in a goal kick.

The momentum and scoring chances turned in Chile's favour after the first 20 minutes, but Suazo earned his second yellow on a challenge just outside the Chilean crease to take a red card in the 27th minute, putting Chile down to 10 men for the contest.

Alphonso Davies took the free kick try from a few yards outside the box, but his kick bounced off the defensive wall and out for a corner - Canada's sixth corner try of the opening 30 minutes resulted in minimal danger.

Jacob Schaffelburg, who earned his first-ever international start in this game for Canada, suffered an injury on an unlucky play in the crease. His header on an airborne ball was a touch late, and he was struck in the head by Marcelino Nunez's boot, which stopped play for a few minutes.

Maxime Crepeau made his first save of the game for Canada on a lazy crossing pass in the 16th minute, as the keeper wasn't challenged early on.

Moise Bombito earned the first yellow of the match for Canada on an aggressive challenge in the seventh minute. Chile collected a yellow shortly after, when Suazo used a dangerous challenge against Richie Laryea - his second yellow of the tournament earns him a suspension if Chile does advance.

Canada earned the first corner of the match in the rainy third minute, as they started the game on the offensive. Alphonso Davies got two tries from the corner, but neither resulted in any danger.

Canada will advance to the knockout stage with a victory in their first-ever run at the Copa America.

