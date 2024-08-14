Cloé Lacasse is back in North America.

The Utah Royals announced the signing of the 31-year-old Canada forward on Wednesday.

A native of Sudbury, Ont., Lacasse appeared in 23 games across all competitions for the Gunners last season, scoring five goals.

"We are excited to be adding a player of Cloé's quality to our squad," Royals sporting director Kelly Cousins said in a statement. "Her ability on the ball is world-class, but her industry on both sides of the ball speaks to her character. Her presence will be important in continuing to build our club's culture on and off the field."

Prior to joining Arsenal, the Iowa product spent four seasons at Benfica where she won three league titles, two Golden Boots and the 2022-2023 Campeonato Nacional Feminino Player of the Year award.

Internationally, Lacasse has been capped 37 times by Canada since her senior debut in 2021, scoring seven goals. Lacasse was a member of the CanWNT at the 2024 Paris Olympics.