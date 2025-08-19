Deanne Rose is on the move.

The Canada forward has joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal in a move from Leicester City.

Rose, 26, made 24 league appearances for the Foxes over two seasons, having previously spent time at Reading.

“The ambitions of the club are incredible with the investment in both the men’s and women’s teams, it’s great to see the places that the club wants to go," the New Tecumseth, Ont. native said in a statement.

Rose joins a Forest team set for its first season in the Women's Super League 2 after finishing as champions of the FA Women's National League North and earning promotion.

“What makes Deanne stand out is not only her quality but also her experience on the biggest stage," manager Carly Davies said. "Representing Canada close to 90 times, she has featured in multiple major tournaments; that kind of pedigree is invaluable and will bring a winning mentality into our dressing room."

Internationally, Rose made her senior debut for Canada in 2015 and has been capped 88 times and notched 11 goals. Rose was a member of the Canada squad that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She's also appeared at two other Olympics and two Women's World Cups.

Forest opens their campaign on Sept. 7 at home to Newcastle.