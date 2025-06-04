Jonathan David says he's looking for a club with ambition when it comes to his next destination.

The outgoing Lille forward spoke with The Athletic's Joshua Kloke ahead of Canada's two Canadian Shield matches against Ukraine and Cote d'Ivoire at BMO Field in Toronto. David's deal with Les Dogues expires on June 30 and the 25-year-old Brooklyn-born, Ottawa native is free to sign with any other club.

“I want a club with ambition that wants to do something,” David told Kloke. “Obviously, I would love to fight for titles, to win titles. A team that’s competitive, that has ambition, really, with a good sporting project.”

David confirmed reporting from TSN's Matt Scianitti that he has yet to reach an agreement with any club despite reports in Italy that he's agreed to terms with Scudetto holders Napoli, though he did have praise for Antonio Conte's side.

“It’s a club that just won Serie A," David said. "And I’m guessing they don’t just want to win Serie A one year and say, ‘OK, we won, that’s it.’ Obviously, it’s a club that’s ambitious, that’s going to play in the Champions League."

Attached to clubs from all over Europe in recent months, David gave his opinion on the difference between football in England and Italy.

“When I watch Serie A compared to, say, the Premier League, the [latter] is just faster tempo, more up and down, faster," David said. "And Serie A can be like that, but it’s more tactical. It’s more like a chess game in a way."

After Canada's Canadian Shield matches on June 7 and 10, it will compete in the Gold Cup beginning on June 17 at BC Place in Vancouver against Honduras. Curacao and El Salvador are also part of Group B.

As Scianitti noted last week, David's participation in the tournament is predicated upon his contractual obligations with a new club. Should he sign with a team set to play in the Club World Cup, such as Juventus or Chelsea, or with a club that will be touring abroad or one set for early UEFA tournament qualification matches, he won't be suiting up for Canada.