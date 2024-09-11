Canada gives Spain a scare, but exits U-20 World Cup

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia — Captain Silvia Lloris' 81st-minute goal lifted defending champion Spain to a 2-1 comeback victory over Canada on Wednesday in round-of-16 play at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Lucia Moral was the provider, chesting down a cross to put Lloris behind the defence in a crowded Canadian penalty box.

The underdog Canadians gave Spain all they could handle in the second half, leading 1-0 with Spain's defence breached for the first time at the tournament. But Spain answered minutes later and then pulled ahead in the dying minutes.

Spain led the dance in the first half, stroking the ball around the pitch at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero but, with Canada defending resolutely, could not convert its edge in play into a goal.

Canada grew into the match in the second half, spending more time in the Spanish end of the pitch. And the underdogs went ahead in the 63rd minute.

A Spanish attempted clearance hit a body and bounced back to Canada's Amanda Allen. Her cross found an open Anabelle Chukwu whose shot was somehow stopped by 'keeper Eunate Astralaga but the rebound fell to captain Florianne Jourde, who hammered it home.

Spain answered two minutes later via Jone Amezaga, who poked the ball through goalkeeper Noelle Henning's legs from close range after Sara Ortega's header back across goal dropped at her feet.

With Canada pushing for an equalizer, Spain's Lucia Corrales hit the goalpost in stoppage time. Spain outshot Canada 17-6 (8-2 in shots on target) and had eight corners to Canada's two.

Spain will face either Japan or Nigeria in the quarterfinals in Medellin.

Spain, which lifted the trophy in 2022 and was runner-up to Japan in 2018, has lost just one of its past 16 matches at the tournament and extended its win streak to nine games, dating back to a 0-0 draw with Brazil to open its victorious 2022 campaign in Costa Rica. Only Germany (12 wins from 2008-2012) and the U.S. (10, 2002-2004), have longer winning streaks at the tournament.

Spain has won five of the last six European titles in this age group (2017 to '24). Before that run, it finished runner-up in four of the five previous editions of the European tournament (2012 to '16).

Canada has not won a knockout game at the U-20 World Cup since 2002, when it defeated Brazil on penalties in the semifinal. The Canadians, led by Christine Sinclair, eventually lost to the U.S. in the final of the tournament, which was an under-19 event.

Canada moved into the knockout round here as one of the four best third-place teams.

While Spain cruised to first place in Group C with wins over the U.S. (1-0), Paraguay (2-0) and Morocco (2-0) in Colombia, Canada drew France 3-3 and thumped tournament debutante Fiji 9-0 before facing unbeaten Brazil on Friday for first place in Group B.

Needing just a draw to finish runner-up in the group, Canada ended up third after a wild evening that saw France move up the standings to second — overturning a 12-goal goal difference thanks to an 11-0 romp over Fiji and Canada's 2-0 loss to Brazil.

A 95th-minute French penalty and 99th-minute Brazil goal proved to be the difference.

Coach Cindy Tye made two changes to her starting 11 with Renee Watson and Ella McBride slotting in for Maya Archibald and Anaya Johnson.

The Spain starting 11 featured five players who lifted the trophy two years ago at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

It was 32 C for the 4:30 p.m. local time kickoff. It marked the Spaniards' fourth straight game in Cali while the Canadians have already played games in Medellin and Bogota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024