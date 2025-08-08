Canadian international and Hull City midfielder Liam Millar is closing in on a return to the field after a near 11-month recovery from an ACL injury he suffered last October. And his return could add attacking depth out wide in Canada’s midfield.

With the second division English Championship beginning this weekend, TSN has learned Millar is set to be available for Hull City following the next international window in the second week of September. Hull City is scheduled to play Swansea on September 13.

Canada’s coaching staff is watching for Millar’s return because head coach Jesse Marsch told TSN recently he is keen to bring the Brampton, Ont. native back into the team’s midfield competition, especially on Canada’s left side.

Millar adds pace, build-up play, and shooting from distance, and following Copa América, Marsch’s arrival in Spring 2024, Millar became a near-regular option either in the starting line-up or off the bench.

In Marsch’s four games in charge, Millar started Canada’s friendlies against the Netherlands, France, and then started Canada’s first two 2024 Copa America matches against Argentina and Peru. He then came off the bench in the quarterfinal win against Venezuela and semi-final loss to Argentina.

When he returns, Millar's push for a World Cup roster spot will begin as he competes to make the team against Jacob Shaffelburg, Ali Ahmed, and Richie Laryea, who each have taken turns featuring on Canada's left side. Millar has made 35 appearances for Canada.

From Liverpool to a loan move to Kilmarnock in Scotland to FC Basel in Switzerland to Preston North End and Hull City in England’s Championship, Millar has over 200 club appearances in Europe in over seven years playing on the continent.

Millar signed a three-year deal with Hull City last summer.

Canada, ranked 28th in the world, will face No. 48 Romania in Bucharest on September 5 and then will travel to Cardiff to face No. 31 Wales on September 9.