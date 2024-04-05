Canada's already busy summer calendar is getting even more full.

TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead confirms the CanMNT is in talks for a friendly against 2022 World Cup finalists France to be played in June ahead of the Copa America.

Canada has a friendly with the Netherlands already set for June 6 in Rotterdam.

"We are actively in conversations with the French Football Federation for a June friendly in France, and working diligently to get those details finalized," Canada Soccer spokesperson Paulo Senra told Westhead.

The targeted date for the match in June 9. Canada has played France just once before, in group-stage action at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Les Bleus were a 1-0 winner on a goal from Jean-Pierre Papin.

Canada, the 49th-ranked team in the world, begins Group A play in the Copa on June 20 and faces stiff competition in a group that features World Cup holders Argentina, Peru and Chile. It's the CanMNT's maiden voyage in the Copa that was confirmed late last month with a 2-0 playoff victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Dallas.

France kicks off their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 versus Austria. Group D also features the Oranje and Poland.