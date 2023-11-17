Canada-Jamaica men's soccer game postponed due to adverse weather conditions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Heavy rains forced the postponement of Friday night’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match between Canada and Jamaica at Independence Park.

Soccer Canada said the game will now be played Saturday morning.

The game is the first leg of a two-match aggregate series. The second game is scheduled for Tuesday at Toronto’s BMO Field.

The winning team moves on to the CONCACAF Nations League finals in March and will secure a ticket to Copa America as a guest team at the South American championship.

