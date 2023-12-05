Canada leads Australia at half in Sinclair's farewell match

Quinn scored in the 40th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Australia in Christine Sinclair's final international match.

The midfielder broke a scoreless draw, heading home a rebound that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the box off a corner delivery from Jessie Fleming.

Canada continued to put pressure on the Australians for the rest of the half, but a would-be second goal from Vanessa Gilles was called back for a foul.

Canada had a pair of opportunities to take the lead just before the 20th minute but Cloé Lacasse and Nichelle Prince were unable to get their shots on target.

Canada has a glorious chance to break to draw in the 38th minute but were unbale to generate a shot on target.

Over 45,000 fans packed Christine Sinclair Place to see No. 12 lead the squad on the international stage one last time.

The night began with some ceremony as Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt, and Erin McLeod were all honoured with framed jerseys Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks and Jason deVos, Canada's Soccer's acting general secretary, prior to kickoff.

Tuesday’s match is the 331st of Sinclair’s senior career.