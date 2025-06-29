Jonathan David scored the lone marker of the first half, converting from the penalty spot in the 30th minute to stake Canada to a 1-0 lead over Guatemala in their CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match on Sunday.

Jacob Shaffelburg was sent off in first-half stoppage time, reducing Canada to 10 men after picking up his second yellow card of the match. The Canadian forward was previously shown a yellow card in the 40th minute

Both sides landed two shots on goal.

Canada blanked El Salvador 2-0 on Tuesday to emerge as the winner of Group B.

