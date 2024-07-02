Olivia Smith is headed to the Women's Super League.

Liverpool announced the signing of the 19-year-old Canada midfielder from Porto on Tuesday.

The transfer fee was a club record £210,000.

"I think it's super-exciting because we have such a young team and [last] season they were amazing," Smith said in a statement. "I'm excited to be a part of a squad like this. I definitely feel like I can contribute to the players and the team and the staff itself - just as a person but also as a player, pushing for that Champions League spot for next year."

A native of North York, Ont., the Penn State product started in her first season in Portugal, scoring 13 goals in 18 league appearances.

Internationally, Smith made her senior debut in 2019 at the age of 15.

Smith has two goals in 19 appearances for Canada, but will not be part of the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics later this month.

Smith will wear the No. 11 for the Reds.

She becomes the seventh Canadian player on a Super League roster, alongside Cloe Lacasse of Arsenal, Aston Villa's Adriana Leon, Chelsea duo Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan, Deanne Rose of Leicester City and Manchester United's Jayde Riviere.