Canada moves to best-ever 30th in FIFA rankings

Canada moved up one spot to a best-ever No. 30 in the latest men's FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Following a third-place finish at the CONCACAF Nations League, Canada was one of several teams to rise, while Hungary - previously 30th - plummeted seven spots.

Panama moved up three spots to No. 33 after shocking the United States to reach the final of the Nations League tournament. Team USA remained at 16, while Mexico moved up two spots to No. 17 after their Nations League title.

Argentina continues to sit atop the FIFA rankings, while Spain jumped France to sit second.

