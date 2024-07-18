Canada moves up to 40th in latest FIFA men's rankings after Copa performance

After a strong performance at the Copa America, the Canadian men's national soccer team moved up eight spots to 40th in the world in the latest installment of the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Led by new head coach Jesse Marsch, Canada surprised many in their first ever appearance at the prestigious international tournament, advancing past the group stage with a loss to Argentina, a win over Peru and a draw against Chile. Canada would then defeat Venezuela on penalty kicks in a dramatic quarterfinal in arguably the greatest moment in the program's history.

Canada battled world No. 1 Argentina for a second time in the tournament in the semifinal, losing by an identical score of 2-0 as Argentina would go on to win their 16th Copa America a few days later.

In the third-place game against Uruguay, Canada striker Jonathan David scored his second of the tournament to give Canada a 2-1 advantage in the 80th minute. The Canadians couldn't hold on, however, as veteran Luis Suarez tied the game in stoppage time. Uruguay would go on to win on penalties.

The Canadian men's national team is back on the pitch later this summer for a friendly against the United States on Sept. 7 and Mexico on Sept. 10.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in Canada, United States and Mexico with Vancouver and Toronto hosting 13 of the 104 games in the expanded tournament.