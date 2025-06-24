Canada, nine-man El Salvador scoreless after physical first half at Gold Cup

Canada and El Salvador are level at 0-0 following a physical first half that saw 22 fouls, two yellow cards and two reds in their Group B finale at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday night.

Canada controlled much of the play in the first 45 minutes with 71 per cent possession, five corner kicks, 10 crosses, and four shots, with one of them on target.

El Salvador committed 13 fouls to Canada’s nine in the first half, and will be two men down for the remainder of the match after midfielder Santos Ortiz was shown yellow for a second time in the 35th minute and Jairo Henriquez was sent off with a straight red for violent conduct against Tajon Buchanan in the 10th minute of injury time.

Roberto Dominguez was also shown yellow in the first half, as was Canadian defender Luc De Fougerolles for a dangerous tackle on El Salvador’s captain Darwin Ceren in the 25th minute.

Canada had the best chance of the first half after Jacob Shaffleburg won a penalty in the box, but Jonathan David’s attempt from the spot was turned away by keeper Mario Gonzalez.

El Salvador came close as well, this time in the 23rd, as Harold Osorio headed the ball off the woodwork following a great ball into the box off of a set piece.

Canada (1-0-1, four points) can secure the top spot in Group B with a win over El Salvador and book their place in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.