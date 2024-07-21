Canada opens U-20 men's championship with draw against Honduras

IRAPUATO, Mexico — Canada got first-half goals from Santiago Lopez and Myles Morgan, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Honduras in its opening game Saturday at the 2024 CONCACAF men's Under-20 soccer championship.

Lopez scored in the 17th minute and Morgan found net two minutes before halftime as Canada lead its Group B opener at Estadio Sergio Leon Chavez Stadium.

Angel Gabriel Villatoro Adelino scored for Honduras in the 55th minute and Roberto Antonio Osorto Sanchez tied it four minutes into stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Canada was able to earn the draw despite being outshot 17-8 (8-2 on target).

Honduras had an advantage in ball possession — 53 per cent to 47 per cent — and corners (7-4). Honduras had 17 fouls compared to Canada's 14. Canada had four yellow cards and Honduras had two.

Alessandro Biello, Mataeo Bunbury, Christian Greco-Taylor and Adam Pearlman received cautions for Canada.

Lopez received the top performer of the match honours for Canada. Along with his goal, he also assisted on Morgan's marker.

Canada will face the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. The DR lost 1-0 to El Salvador earlier on Saturday.

