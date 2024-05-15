It's another Scottish Premiership title for Celtic.

The Bhoys defeated Kilmarnock 5-0 on Wednesday in the season's penultimate match to make it three straight league crowns and 12 in 13 seasons.

Vancouver's Alistair Johnston played all 90 minutes in the victory and recorded an assist on Daizen Maeda's goal in the 12th minute. It was Johnston's sixth assist on the season.

Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley recorded a brace in the victory.

For Johnston, the championship marks a fourth trophy since joining the Hoops in January of 2023 from CF Montreal. Celtic won a domestic treble last season, claiming all of the league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

The title is Celtic's 54th Scottish crown, pulling them within one of Rangers for the all-time mark.