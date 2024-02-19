LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Canadian Carmelina Moscato has joined the National Women's Soccer League's Racing Louisville FC as an assistant coach.

The Canada Soccer Hall of Famer won 94 caps for Canada between 2002 and 2015.

The 39-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., previously was head coach and technical director of Mexico's Tigres. Moscato was the first foreign-born coach to win a Mexican league title and the first female coach to win a trophy at Tigres, which went 31-8-5 in league play under her stewardship.

Louisville's head coach is 35-year-old Bev Yanez, a 2015 NWSL MVP finalist who spent a season playing with Moscato at the Seattle Reign.

“This is a massive coup for Racing Louisville,” GM Ryan Dell said in a statement. “Carmelina is one of the brightest minds in our sport, so to add her to our technical staff alongside Bev and our talented, sharp group of coaches is a major win for us. We want to focus on individual development and attention to detail, and Carmelina immediately adds immense quality in both of those areas. I can’t wait to see her work with Bev, our staff and our players.”

Prior to Tigres, Moscato coached Denmark's FC Nordsjaelland and in Canada Soccer's youth ranks.

Moscato played professionally in Australia, Canada, Italy, Sweden and the U.S., spending three seasons in the NWSL with Seattle, the Boston Breakers and the Chicago Red Stars.

Moscato, who holds a UEFA A coaching license, also spent three seasons as an assistant for Karen Ferguson-Dayes at the University of Louisville in the late 2000s while still playing professionally.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024