Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg will not have his red card suspension from the CONCACAF Gold Cup carry over to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CONCACAF announced on Wednesday that after extensive discussions with FIFA, any pending suspensions from Canada, USA or Mexico, the three countries hosting the next World Cup, left unserved after the Gold Cup will be applied to their next international friendly.

Because all three countries automatically qualify for the World Cup, they will not have another non-friendly match ahead of the global competition next year.

Shaffelburg was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late in the first half of Canada’s quarterfinal loss to Guatemala on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Canadian national men’s soccer team and played in all four games at the 2025 Gold Cup, including three starts.