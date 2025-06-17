BRUSSELS - Canadian international forward Promise David has extended his stay with Belgium champion Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 23-year-old David, whose existing contract ran until 2027 with an option, is now signed with the Belgian club until June 2029.

David scored 24 goals and added five assists in 41 matches last season, helping Union Saint-Gilloise to its first league title in 90 years.

David is currently in Vancouver with Canada, which was scheduled to open Gold Cup play against Honduras later Tuesday at B.C. Place Stadium before heading to Houston to face Curaçao and El Salvador.

David scored in his senior debut for Canada in a 4-2 win over Ukraine earlier this month at the Canadian Shield Tournament in Toronto.

Born in Brampton to Nigerian parents, David made his debut for the Nigerian under-23 side in October 2022. But in February, after talks with Canada coach Jesse Marsch, his request to switch allegiance was approved by FIFA.

David started at the Toronto FC pre-academy, spending two or three years there before he was let go at 14. He found a new home with Vaughan SC.

After high school, David elected to go pro rather than the U.S. college route — he only got one partial scholarship offer, from Appalachian State.

After attending a tryout camp held by a Croatian second-division team in suburban Oakville in 2019, he found himself in Croatia two weeks later. That led to a move to third-division NK Trnje Zagreb where he played in the under-19 league against youth sides from top teams.

In 2021, he returned to North America to join FC Tulsa of the USL Championship. The next year he went to Malta where he was initially assigned to the under-19 team at Valetta FC but was quickly promoted to the senior side. After the team survived relegation, he switched clubs and hit a roadblock at Sirens FC, where he didn't play.

The six-foot-four 209-pounder joined Estonia's Kalju FC in In early 2023 before moving to Belgium last July.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.