Tajon Buchanan made his debut with La Liga on Saturday as he came on in the 76th minute for Villareal in their match against Las Palmas.

The Brampton, Ont. native was loaned to Villareal from Inter Milan on Feb. 1.

Buchanan did not make a major impact for the visiting side in his debut. He was whistled for a foul not far outside the Villareal penalty box on defence just before the 90th minute, giving Las Palmas a chance to tie the game from a dangerous spot.

The free kick sailed behind the defensive line but could not be redirected towards the goal.

Villareal would go on to win the game, 2-1.

Buchanan, who is expected to be part of Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, is looking for playing time wherever he can find it at this point. Injuries have stolen a lot of playing time from the 26-year-old in the last two years, and he struggled to get on the field while with Inter Milan.

"A player who can trick defenders, who gets in goal-scoring positions, and has ability to provide assists," the Spanish club said in announcing the loan deal.

Buchanan underwent surgery last July to repair a fractured tibia, returning to the Canada squad last November for its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.

A member of Canada's 2022 World Cup squad, Buchanan has made 43 appearances (including 31 starts) for Canada with four goals and six assists.

Buchanan was taken in the first round (ninth overall) by the New England Revolution in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

He was runner-up to FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi as the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year after finishing with career highs in games played (27), starts (19), goals (eight), and assists (five) in his third MLS season.

Buchanan, named best young player at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, joined Belgian champion Club Brugge after the 2021 season. He made 50 regular-season appearances for New England with 10 goals and nine assists.