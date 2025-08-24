Tajon Buchanan put together one of the best single-game performances by a Canadian in European club soccer history on Sunday.

The 26-year-old midfielder netted a hat trick for Villarreal in their dominating 5-0 victory over Girona in LaLiga action.

Buchanan's first tally in the 15th minute was the most impressive as he nutmegged a defender before striking it top corner from close in.

Buchanan made it 4-0 for Villarreal just over 10 minutes later when he finished off a nice cross, tapping it in just a short distance from the goal line.

The final goal was another highlight reel strike, hammering home the hat trick with a curling shot from just outside the box.

The native of Brampton, Ont., just started his first full season with Villarreal after joining the Spanish club on loan from Serie A's Inter Milan last season. He scored one goal over 13 games last season.

It's been an impressive summer for Buchanan when it comes to his performance as a member of Canada's men's national team. Buchanan has four goals over eight games with Canada in 2025, including three goals during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

The results have been extra promising considering Buchanan suffered a devastating broken leg during training in June of 2024 ahead of Canada's match against Venezuela at the Copa America.

Buchanan is expected to play an important role for Canada at next summer's FIFA World Cup.