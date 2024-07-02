Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan suffered a broken tibia and is set for surgery on Wednesday morning, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

The surgery will take place in the Dallas area, according to the report.

Scianitti reported earlier on Tuesday that Buchanan left practice in an ambulance after suffering the injury during preparations for the team’s quarter-final match at Copa America.

“We’re a group that’s been together a long time now, been through the highs and lows together and you never want to see an injury, especially in training," Canadian defender Alistair Johnston told Scianitti. "The guys are putting in so much hard work and when something happens so out of the blue, just a weird coming together. We’re just hoping the best for Tajon.”

Practice was cancelled after the ambulance arrived.

“Tajon Buchanan sustained an injury to his lower leg during today's training session,” Canada Soccer said in a release on Tuesday afternoon. “He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Canada will face Venezuela on Friday night in Arlington, Texas, in the quarter-finals.