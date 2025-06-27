Canada scores four late goals to defeat Costa Rica in women's soccer friendly

TORONTO - A poor start turned into a happy ending Friday as late goals by Shelina Zadorsky, Holly Ward, Zara Chavoshi and Emma Regan lifted Canada to a 4-1 comeback win over a resolute Costa Rica in an international women's friendly Friday.

The goals came in the 70th, 74th, 82nd and 86th minute as the eighth-ranked Canadians finally found an answer for No. 43 Costa Rica. And they offered a glimpse of things to come with a first Canada goal for Chavoshi and Regan, a second for Ward and a senior debut for under-20 captain Annabelle Chukwu, an 18-year-old star in the making.

A small but enthusiastic crowd announced at 10,105 cheered Canada on at BMO Field. But while the Canadian women had 81 per cent possession in the first half, they were unable to unlock the Costa Rican defence and went into the break trailing 1-0.

"I wasn't pleased with our first-half performance at all," said Canada coach Casey Stoney, flanked by her two daughters. "I thought we turned the ball over in silly areas, made technical errors, didn't keep enough positional discipline which kind of played into their hands a little bit."

Some changes in style of play and talent from the bench helped turn the tide.

"Real character in the second half. We really committed to what we wanted to do. First half not good enough," said Stoney.

The Canadians now head to Washington, D.C., for a stiffer test against the top-ranked U.S. on Wednesday.

"We've got a much tougher test on (Wednesday). It's a whole another level of opponent we're playing," said Stoney. "If we don't start well, we could come unstuck."

Some desperate Costa Rican defending and errant Canadian attacking preserved the Costa Rican lead until the 70th minute when Zadorsky, from the penalty spot, ended the Canada misfiring. It was goal No. 7 in 112 appearances for the veteran centre back.

Substitute Mimi Alidou won the penalty, taken down by Costa Rican defender Fabiola Villalobos.

Ward made it 2-1 in the 74th minute, turning and curling in a lovely shot after Chukwu, who has scored a Canadian-record 39 goals in 42 youth internationals, headed a Jade Rose cross her way.

It was a second goal in three appearances for Ward, a 21-year-old Vancouver Rise forward who became the first Northern Super League player to score for Canada — in the 3-1 win over Haiti on June 3 in Montreal.

Chavoshi made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute, heading home a corner for her first Canada goal in her second appearance. Regan, with an elegant shot from just outside the penalty box, padded the lead in the 86th minute.

"I thought we scored some good goals," said Stoney. "I thought we could have created more."

Costa Rica's Maria Paula Salas opened the scoring against the run of play in the 27th minute off a free kick. Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan failed to get a hand to the well-flighted delivery from captain Katherine Alvarado, allowing an unmarked Salas to head the ball home at the far post.

Chavoshi committed the foul that led to the free kick, pulling back Priscila Chinchilla after the Costa Rican attacker nutmegged her just outside the Canadian penalty box.

The goal prompted a Canadian team huddle in front of goal, one of several on the night.

Canada had won all 17 previous meetings with Costa Rica, outscoring the Central Americans 52-6. But they needed a 104th-minute goal to win 1-0 the last time they met, in March 2024 in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in Los Angeles.

Canada had blanked Costa Rica 3-0 in the group stage at the tournament.

Stoney fielded a strong lineup that included Sheridan, Zadorsky, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Evelyne Viens and Julia Grosso.

In all, the starters had a combined 756 caps going into the game.

Canada could have had three goals in first-half stoppage time with headers from Leon and Zadorsky and a Fleming shot all missing the target. Costa Rica lost midfielder Alexandra Pinell to an injury just before the break.

Canada outshot Costa Rica 8-3 (3-2 in shots on target) in the first half.

Canada, which improved to 6-1-1 under Stoney, was missing injured defenders Kadeisha Buchanan, Sydney Collins and Jayde Riviere, and forwards Olivia Smith and Cloé Lacasse.

Friday's game was a special "Pride Celebration" match, the third in as many years for the Canadian women who wore a special kit featuring Pride-themed numbers.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025