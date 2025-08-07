Canada fell one place to No. 9 while Spain replaced the U.S. atop the FIFA women's world rankings released Thursday.

It marked the third consecutive drop for the Canadian women, who finished 2024 at No. 6. Casey Stoney's team went 1-1-0 since the last rankings, putting on a poor show in a 3-0 loss to the U.S. after dispatching No. 43 Costa Rica 4-1.

Spain regained top spot by recording five straight wins at the UEFA European Women’s Championship before losing to England on penalties in the championship game. Spain had previously topped the rankings from December 2023 to June 2024.

The U.S., which had taken over as No. 1 last August, remains hot on Spain's heels despite the drop after posting three home wins in friendlies since the last rankings.

Sweden and England both moved up, with Sweden jumping three spots to No. 3 while England climbed one rung to No. 4 in the wake of its European triumph. Germany dropped two places to No. 5.

France vaulted four places to No. 6 with No. 7 Brazil (down three places), No. 8 Japan (down one), No. 9 Canada (down one) and No. 10 North Korea (down one) all slipping.

Brazil lost ground despite winning its ninth Women's Copa America trophy. The Brazilians, who lost to France prior to the tournament, were held to draws by Colombia in both the group stage and final before prevailing on penalties.

Further down the ranking, Bangladesh rocketed 24 places to No. 104 after beating Myanmar, Bahrain and Turkmenistan en route to reaching the AFC final qualifying tournament for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Other movers included No. 100 Vanuatu (up 19) and No. 73 Solomon Islands (up 13). The Solomon Islands were rewarded for winning their first-ever continental crown, defeating Papua New Guinea 3-2 after extra time to claim the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The Solomon Islands are one of 10 teams to reach all-time rankings highs, a list that also includes No. 26 Poland (up one), No. 49 Haiti (up one) and No. 164 Saudi Arabia (up one).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025